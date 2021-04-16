ANC members will defend party, says Duarte in warning to Magashule supporters

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has blamed Ace Magashule's supporters of selectively leaking and manipulating audio of confidential meetings. She said that they were trying to sow fear.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte, said party members would defend it against attempts by secretary-general Ace Magashule's supporters to destroy it.

Tensions within the governing party have heightened since the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) finalised guidelines for the 2017 resolution for those facing criminal charges to step aside.

Magashule faces corruption charges and is fighting to stay at Luthuli House.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Duarte called on Magashule to rein in his supporters.

With 15 days to go before Magashule's D-day, the gloves are off.

"It will not happen. There are hundreds of thousands of ANC members who will stand up and defend our organisation and decisions of the NEC. "

Duarte said that she was ready to implement the ANC constitution, which could see her having to suspend Magashule should he refuse to step aside.

“I am quite thick-skinned so they can go ahead and insult me as they want; it won’t stop me from implementing decisions of NEC."

The ANC has been plagued by divisions over the years, but in the past weeks, leaders have openly attacked one another on social media.

LISTEN: Jessie Duarte on the audio leaks and her stance on the step aside resolution

