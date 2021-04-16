ANC is ready for local govt elections - Ramaphosa

The president was reacting to calls by some opposition parties, including the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), who said that the elections had the potential to be a COVID-19 super-spreader event if held this year.

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the African National Congress (ANC) was against calls for the local government elections to be postponed this year.

However, President Ramaphosa said that the ANC was ready to go into the elections and saw no compelling reasons for a postponement.

Ramaphosa addressed ANC supporters during a mini-election rally in the Mpumalanga township, north of Durban on Thursday.

A by-election is set to take place in the area next week.

The president told those gathered that the local government elections should proceed this year.

"There are those who say that this year's elections must be postponed but as the ANC, we want the elections to take place now because we are ready."

The president said that he understood that the country was undergoing many challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, however, that life must not come to a standstill.

