A true renaissance man & national hero: Graeme Bloch remembered

Friends and loved ones gathered at St George's Cathedral on Friday for a memorial.

CAPE TOWN - Professor Graeme Bloch has been praised for dedicating his life to the struggle for freedom and humbly serving South Africans.

Friends and loved ones gathered at St George's Cathedral on Friday for a memorial.

In his tribute, Lance Bloch revealed the president had offered to give his brother a state funeral, but the family humbly declined because Bloch fought not for recognition for himself but for others.

READ: Late Graeme Bloch praised for his courage, bravery in liberation struggle

Brave, courageous, a true renaissance man, a national hero, a national hero and a leading educationalist are just some of the terms used to describe Graeme.

He died last Friday and was married to former ANC deputy secretary general Cheryl Carolus.

Lance was one of many who paid tribute to his brother at a memorial service on Friday: “He was a man of great courage, willing to even pay with his life rather than betraying his principles or his friends. It is true that our family feared that he and Cheryl would have been killed by the regime, but they still fought on.”

He also spoke of the murder of their mother, human rights activist Rosalie Bloch and her partner Aubrey Jackson who were killed in their Rosebank home in May 2018.

“In that same house, Graeme learnt to take care of the poor and the alienated and dispossessed.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.