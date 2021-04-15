Zuma takes swipe at ConCourt again, dares it to send him to jail

Former President Jacob Zuma said said that the court did not have the jurisdiction to hear the two cases brought by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and that what Zondo and the court did was to take away his right to have his review application heard and determined.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma said that he would be the first prisoner of the Constitutional Court if it sentenced him to jail as the state capture commission has requested.

In a 21-page letter to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, Zuma said that he would not legitimise the sham that was the contempt of court charges against him.

He said, therefore, he would not tell Mogoeng how to sentence him if he was found guilty.

But he said that he was not guilty of any crime.



Zuma has taken a swipe at the Constitutional Court and its judges again.

The former president said that the court had abandoned its mandate to promote political narratives of alleged acts of state capture, fraud and corruption by him.

He said that the Chief Justice wanted him to submit an affidavit to sanitise the gravity of the repressive manner in which the court has dealt with his issues and he called it a judicial dictatorship.

Zuma has dared the court to send him to jail.

