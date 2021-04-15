Zondo Inquiry postpones testimony of ex-Land Reform Minister Nkwinti

It was scheduled for Thursday, but Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said Nkwinti still has to file additional affidavits before he testifies.

It was scheduled for Thursday, but Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that Nkwinti still had to file additional affidavits before he testified.

Nkwinti was minister of rural development and land reform from 2004 to 2018 and then minister of water and sanitation from 2018 to 2019.

A South African Broadcasting Cooperation investigation put Nkwinti at the centre of a corrupt scheme called farm flipping where he allegedly assisted the elite to buy farms in distress at low prices and then sold them to government at exorbitant prices only to return as strategic partners to profit more.

The Public Protector found that Nkwinti had abused his power and violated the ethics code.

On Friday, the commission will hear evidence relating to allegations of corruption at Prasa from former CEO, Lucky Montana.

