Zikalala objects to Transnet moving port authority headquarters to EC

Head office operations are currently spread between Johannesburg and Durban and stakeholders, and some government authorities want it to stay that way.

DURBAN - There has been widespread criticism of Transnet's decision to move its port authority headquarters to Ngqura in the Eastern Cape.

Head office operations are currently spread between Johannesburg, Durban and stakeholders, and some government authorities want it to stay that way.

The ports authority also plans to move some container terminals from the port of Durban to Ngqura.

Transnet said the move would save the state-owned entity R25 million annually while efficiently utilising its newly built R255 million building at the Ngqura Port.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Thursday said they had already raised their objection with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and planned to raise the matter with President Cyril Ramaphosa during his visit to the Port of Durban on Thursday.

“How are you going to say this is a hub, yet the hub has no head office of the same port. So, we disagree vehemently, and we are not going to accept that because that decision is not well analysed and we are not going to accept it.”

Claude Moodley of Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal said Transnet’s decision would negatively affect investment in the region.

“We are definitely not happy that the head office is moving to Ngqura.”

Trade union Numsa has slammed the move, calling it an attempt to render the Durban Port useless so that it becomes easier to privatise.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.