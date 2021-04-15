Zane Kilian a no-show in court as cell block under lockdown

The reason for the action was not communicated, but it did mean Zane Kilian could not physically appear in court on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - The private investigator linked to the assassination of organised crime detective Charl Kinnear could not make it to court on Thursday because his prison cell block is under lockdown.

He's accused of tracking the Anti-Gang Unit detective's cellphone and sharing his location with a hitman before Kinnear was shot dead outside his Bishop Lavis home in September.

The matter has again been postponed, something that's frustrated the defence, who at the last court date asked that it be the last delay.

Kilian has been arguing his innocence while awaiting trial in prison for seven months now.

The State said it was still not possible to say when the investigation would be concluded because of technical issues around cellphone analysis.

However, prosecutors have indicated the investigation is at an advanced stage even though the cellphone evidence and financial investigations are still outstanding.

The case will now resume on 24 May and the State has indicated it will likely be transferred to the High Court.

In a similar but separate matter, Kilian is also accused of tracking the cellphone of defence advocate William Booth who survived a hit on his life last year.

