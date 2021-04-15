WHO Africa: Benefits of COVID vaccine far outweighs the risks

Vaccine safety was the theme of a virtual discussion being hosted by the World Health Organisation's regional leaders earlier on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN – The World Health Organisation Africa on Thursday said the benefit of COVID-19 vaccinations outweighed its risks.

The briefing follows recent developments regarding blood clotting cases recorded in the United States, after six women there received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 jab.

South Africa has temporarily paused further rollout of the J&J vaccine, pending an investigation by the US Food and Drug Administration to determine the cause of these cases.

Defending the benefit of vaccination, Immunization and Vaccine Development Programme Coordinator for WHO Africa, Doctor Richard Mihigo, stresses that nearly three million people globally have died of COVID-19.

“The WHO global advisory committee on vaccine safety is closely following developments and will share any findings as soon as possible. WHO considers that the benefits of vaccine far outweighs the risks.”

South African Health Products Regulatory Authority CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, also joined the discussion and elaborated on the move to temporarily pause the rollout.

“The safety of participants is quite critical but also we need to look at the totality of evidence. It would be prudent for us as the regulator to reflect on the data from the US, particularly since they’ve vaccinated much larger numbers than we have. In the Sisonke study, we’ve only vaccinated just around 290,000 or so health workers.”

