Weather Watch: Thundershowers expected in Pretoria on Friday

Clear skies and hot weather can be expected in the Western Cape.

Picture: 123rf.com
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Most parts of Gauteng can expert partly cloudy but warm weather conditions on Friday.

GAUTENG:
A partly cloudy Johannesburg’s temperatures will peak at 26°C. Pretoria can expect thundershowers and a maximum of 27°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL:
Durban’s temperatures will start off at 19°C and reach a high of 22°C.

WESTERN CAPE:
Clear skies and a hot day can be expected for the Western Cape on Friday. Vredendal wrapping up the week with a high of 40°C while Cape Town will also experience hot temperatures of 32°C.

