WC Premier Winde suspends MEC Madikizela over CV qualification claim

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has suspended Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela for claiming to have a BCom degree in his CV when he has admitted that he has not completed his degree.

FILE: Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. Picture: Eyewitness News.
FILE: Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. Picture: Eyewitness News.
6 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has suspended Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela for a period of 14 days.

This comes after Winde met with Madikizela on Wednesday to discuss the inaccuracies on his CV. It's alleged that Madikizela lied about his qualifications.

READ: DA's Madikizela admits to not finishing Bcom degree in row over qualification

Winde said that he had raised his concerns with the MEC and that acting with integrity was non-negotiable.

Human Settlements MEC, Tertius Simmers, has been appointed acting MEC for Transport and Public Works.

