WC Premier Winde suspends MEC Madikizela over CV qualification claim

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has suspended Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela for a period of 14 days.

This comes after Winde met with Madikizela on Wednesday to discuss the inaccuracies on his CV. It's alleged that Madikizela lied about his qualifications.

Winde said that he had raised his concerns with the MEC and that acting with integrity was non-negotiable.

Human Settlements MEC, Tertius Simmers, has been appointed acting MEC for Transport and Public Works.

5/8 I have since carefully considered the matter and have taken the decision to suspend Minister Madikizela effective immediately for a period of 14 days, while an investigation determines all the facts. Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) April 15, 2021

6/8 Once I have all the facts, I will make a final decision regarding Minister Madikizela and his role in my cabinet. Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) April 15, 2021

