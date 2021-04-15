Six people killed, one injured in apparent mob justice incident in Lady Frere

The vigilante killings occurred on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Six people were killed and one other person seriously injured in an apparent incident of mob justice in Lady Frere, in the Eastern Cape.

A resident called police about four young men who'd been set alight in a field in the Zingqolweni locality.

When officers responded, they were told about two other men who were found hanging in a nearby forest at the Maqashu area.

The six people were killed, allegedly by an angry mob and a seventh managed to escape.

Police have yet to determine what prompted the violence and they were now working on a plan to track down the perpetrators.

