SAA pilots heading to court over replacement labour

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Airways (SAA) Pilots' Association (Saapa) is heading to the Labour Court in Johannesburg on Thursday to file another court bid to stop the embattled national carrier from using replacement labour.

The association said that it believed that the lockout imposed by the airline last year was illegal.

Members went on strike recently to stop the airline from lifting the lockouts for some pilots.

