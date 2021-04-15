20°C / 22°C
SA sees jump in new COVID-19 infections as 75 fatalities reported

This pushes the number the country's known caseload to more than 1,561,000.

Patients are seen lying on hospital beds inside a temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
Patients are seen lying on hospital beds inside a temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has seen an increase in the number of COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with 1,599 cases reported.

This pushes the country's known caseload to more than 1,561,000.

Seventy-five more people have died after contracting the coronavirus, pushing our national death toll to 53,498.

Since the outbreak here at home more than a year ago, 1,486,000 people have recovered.

