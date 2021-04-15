SA sees jump in new COVID-19 infections as 75 fatalities reported

This pushes the number the country's known caseload to more than 1,561,000.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has seen an increase in the number of COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with 1,599 cases reported.

Seventy-five more people have died after contracting the coronavirus, pushing our national death toll to 53,498.

Since the outbreak here at home more than a year ago, 1,486,000 people have recovered.

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases for South Africa is 1 561 559. Today, 75 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported which brings the total to 53 498 deaths.Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 486 873, representing a recovery rate of 95%. pic.twitter.com/pn0wDOy2I3 Department of Health (@HealthZA) April 14, 2021

