Ramaphosa to lead govt delegation in assessing efficiency of Durban port

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala and eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda are expected to join the president.

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to lead a delegation to the port of Durban on Thursday to assess progress in enhancing the efficiency and competitiveness of the port.

His visit comes amid efforts to resolve congestion issues at sub-Saharan Africa's largest container port.

Due to its trans-shipment business and capacity to handle large container vessels, the port of Durban often hosts trucks from all over the southern African region.

This usually results in a massive gridlock along the main entrance of the port.

President Ramaphosa is on Thursday expected to receive a briefing from the Transnet National Ports Authority management on how they planned to improve the performance of the port.

In a statement, the Presidency said that Ramaphosa would then tour the port precinct to assess the status of key infrastructure projects and decongestion initiatives.

The Presidency said that improving the efficiency of the port and establishing its status as a global shipping hub was a key priority of the president and a focus area of Operation Vulindlela.

