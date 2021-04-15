Ramaphosa announces appointments in SANDF advancing women to top positions

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the appointments of the new members of the military command of the SANDF in Pretoria on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Major-General Thalita Mxakato as Chief of Defence Intelligence, making her the first woman to hold the position in the national defence force.

Ramaphosa announced the appointments of the new members of the military command of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in Pretoria on Wednesday.

He said that Mxakato's new role was a testament to the advancement of women in the armed forces.

"This is a significant and long-overdue development in the ongoing effort to advance the position of women in our armed forces."

The president has also appointed Lieutenant-General Rudzani Maphwanya as the new chief of the SANDF.

"With effect from 1 June 2021, Lieutenant-General Rudzani Maphwanya will assume the position of Chief of the South African National Defence Force. And will serve in this position for a period of 5 years."

