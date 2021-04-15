New SAA CEO Thomas Kgokolo expected to hit the ground running

With SAA struggling to realise profits, and a constant change of leadership over the past decade, the new acting CEO's first challenge will be to keep the airline afloat.

JOHANNESBURG — South African Airways (SAA)'s new acting CEO, Thomas Kgokolo, is expected to hit the ground running as the airline moves from business rescue to a new entity.

He has assumed the position with immediate effect.

A statement from the SAA board said that Kgokolo had 15 years of public sector experience and more than 10 years of experience at a non-executive director level.

Kgokolo is a qualified chartered accountant and holds a masters of business administration degree from the Gordon Institute of Business Science, where he is also a lecturer in corporate finance.

The SAA board said that part of Kgokolo's mandate would be to oversee a smooth transition of the entity from business rescue proceedings, which started in December 2019, and prepare its re-entry into the market.

It said that he brought fresh and insightful perspectives on how to deliver value for the airline and especially to provide leadership and strategic direction to the employees and overall stakeholders of SAA.

With SAA struggling to realise profits, and a constant change of leadership over the past decade, the new acting CEO's first challenge will be to keep the airline afloat.

There are plans to launch a new airline this year.

