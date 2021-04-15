Mpumalanga ANC: We’ve long submitted names of people who should step aside

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has given provincial secretaries a 5pm deadline on Thursday to submit names of those who must step aside as they face charges of corruption and other serious crimes.

JOHANNESBURG - As African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule meets with former President Jacob Zuma, the party in Mpumalanga said that it had long submitted names of members set to be affected by the step aside resolution.

Magashule has given provincial secretaries a 5pm deadline on Thursday to submit the names of those who must step aside as they face charges of corruption and other serious crimes.

He has also asked secretaries to inform those who must step aside to do so within 30 days or face suspension.

As the deadline loomed for ANC secretaries to inform and submit names of those implicated in its step aside resolution, some provinces said that they have already done their bit, with Mpumalanga saying that its list submitted to its national office last year remained the same.

Provincial secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali said this included those who were arrested and before the courts.

But that the province still had questions about the process: “Since the resolution was taken in 2017 and the guidelines were developed now, where do we start the implementation? Do we go retro or do we start from here?”

Last year, Mpumalanga asked a provincial executive (PEC) member who was a former MEC accused of sexually assaulting his daughters to step aside.

Ntshalintshali also raised concerns over potential cases being suddenly opened against some members just so they too could be included on the list.

“Our comrades will be targeted, and cases will be opened like Minister Pravin Gordhan and Gwede Mantashe.”

Magashule is also set to meet with at least two other former leaders on the way forward for the ANC.

