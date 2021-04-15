Magashule feeling 'energised' after meeting with Zuma

It’s unclear what was on the agenda but Magashule has previously said he would consult the party's former leaders before carving a way forward on the organisation's step-aside resolution.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule on Thursday said he was feeling energised after his meeting with Jacob Zuma at the former president's Nkandla home.

The policy directs all those in the party facing corruption charges to step aside from the positions within 30 days.

In turn, Magashule has given provincial party secretaries until 5 pm to submit their lists of who would be affected by the resolution

He is facing charges himself, related to the failed asbestos project in the Free State while he was premier of that province.

Magashule said regardless of what the future held, he would never leave the ANC.

“Leaders of the ANC, like myself, are not leaders that would walk away from the ANC and form another political party. I will remain and I will die in the African National Congress, whatever circumstances, whatever happens, I will die in the African National Congress.”

Meanwhile, Zuma has declined to appear before the state capture commission and faces possible imprisonment.

