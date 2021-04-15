LISTEN: ANC vs ANC: Jessie Duarte throws down the gauntlet to Ace Magashule

ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte spoke to Eyewitness News about party secretary general Ace Magashule, saying she was willing to suspend him if necessary.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte has come out strongly against the party’s secretary general Ace Magashule in a hard-hitting interview with Eyewitness News, blaming his supporters for leaking information from closed, confidential meetings.

She called on Magashule to do better by the governing party and instruct his supporters to stop the campaign to destroy the ANC.

Listen to selected clips from the interview below:

Jessie Duarte on the audio leaks and her stance on the step aside resolution

Jessie Duarte on Ace Magashule’s supporters

Jessie Duarte responding to who she thinks was behind the audio leaks

Jessie Duarte's views of the Zondo commission of inquiry

