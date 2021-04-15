KZN Correctional Services duo dismissed, inmate moved over sex tape scandal

The pair worked at the Ncome Correctional Facility in KwaZulu-Natal and were embroiled in a scandal after a video emerged of one of them having sex with an inmate.

JOHANNESBURG - Two Department of Correctional Services officials involved in making a sex video have been dismissed.

Her colleague has been sacked for allowing her office to be used for the hook-up.

“The inmate involved was also spared no mercy as he has already been reclassified into a maximum category. He has lost privileges and he has been moved to another facility,” said Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

