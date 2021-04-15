JSC shortlists five candidates for SCA positions

The names of shortlisted candidates will now be sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa for final appointments.

JOHANNESBURG - The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has shortlisted five candidates for positions at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

They are judges Zeenat Carelse, Wendy Hughes, Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana, Trevor Richard Gorven and Selewe Mothle.

The JSC has been interviewing judges this week to fill posts at all levels of the judicial system.

The names of shortlisted candidates will now be sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa for final appointments.

The JSC has recommended the following candidates for the Supreme Court of Appeal positions:

Judge Z. Carelse

Judge W. Hughes

Judge N. P Mabindla-Boqwana

Judge T. R Gorven

Judge S. P Mothle#JSCinterviews #ocj_rsa RSAJudiciary (@OCJ_RSA) April 15, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.