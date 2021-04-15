JSC shortlists five candidates for SCA positions
The names of shortlisted candidates will now be sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa for final appointments.
JOHANNESBURG - The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has shortlisted five candidates for positions at the Supreme Court of Appeal.
They are judges Zeenat Carelse, Wendy Hughes, Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana, Trevor Richard Gorven and Selewe Mothle.
The JSC has been interviewing judges this week to fill posts at all levels of the judicial system.
The names of shortlisted candidates will now be sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa for final appointments.
The JSC has recommended the following candidates for the Supreme Court of Appeal positions:RSAJudiciary (@OCJ_RSA) April 15, 2021
Judge Z. Carelse
Judge W. Hughes
Judge N. P Mabindla-Boqwana
Judge T. R Gorven
Judge S. P Mothle#JSCinterviews #ocj_rsa
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.