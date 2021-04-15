20°C / 22°C
JSC shortlists five candidates for SCA positions

The names of shortlisted candidates will now be sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa for final appointments.

Supreme Court of Appeal benches. Picture: Supplied by the court.
Supreme Court of Appeal benches. Picture: Supplied by the court.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has shortlisted five candidates for positions at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

They are judges Zeenat Carelse, Wendy Hughes, Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana, Trevor Richard Gorven and Selewe Mothle.

The JSC has been interviewing judges this week to fill posts at all levels of the judicial system.

The names of shortlisted candidates will now be sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa for final appointments.

