Joburg Mayor Makhubo promises assistance for victims of deadly Gazine fire

At least nine people were killed and 11 others were recovering in hospital after the blaze destroyed shacks in the area on Wednesday.

A fire in a building near the Kwa Mai Mai market in the Joburg CBD killed at least nine people while 11 others were injured. Picture: @GeoffMakhubo/Twitter
A fire in a building near the Kwa Mai Mai market in the Joburg CBD killed at least nine people while 11 others were injured. Picture: @GeoffMakhubo/Twitter
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of families were left salvaging their belongings following a fire that killed at least nine people in Gazine informal settlement near Kwa Mai Mai market in the Joburg CBD.

At least 11 others were recovering in hospital after the blaze destroyed shacks in the area on Wednesday.

While officials were investigating the cause of the fire, it's suspected that illegal electricity connection may have sparked the blaze.

Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo said that they would be assisting those affected.

"Officials on the ground have a report and they've given us the number of the people affected, more than 200. Emergency temporary accommodation has been organised by the housing department, so they've organised mattresses, tents, electricity, water tanks..."

