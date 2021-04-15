GOOD party: Madikizela's suspension is not enough

Madikizela is being forced to stay at home amid questions over his academic qualifications.

JOHANNESBURG - While the African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has welcomed the suspension of Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela, the GOOD party said the move did not go far enough.

Madikizela is being forced to stay at home amid questions over his academic qualifications.

The Democratic Alliance provincial leader listed a BCom degree on his CV but has acknowledged he never actually completed it.

The suspension is for 14 days pending the outcome of an investigation, but the GOOD party said this was unacceptable as Madikizela had already publicly admitted to lying.

The party's secretary general Brett Herron said: “The National Qualifications Framework Act makes it a criminal offence for any person to fraudulently claim that they hold a qualification and could result to an imprisonment sentence of up to five years.”

The ANC is asking for accountability but maintains an investigation is necessary.

