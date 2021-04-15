20°C / 22°C
Funeral of much-loved Dr Sindi van Zyl under way in Johannesburg

Van Zyl succumbed to COVID-19 at the weekend after spending several weeks in intensive care unit.

Much-loved medical doctor and radio show host Sindi van Zyl died at the age of 45 on 10 April 2021 after contracting COVID-19. Picture: Twitter/@sindivanzyl
Much-loved medical doctor and radio show host Sindi van Zyl died at the age of 45 on 10 April 2021 after contracting COVID-19. Picture: Twitter/@sindivanzyl
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The funeral service of much-loved medical doctor Sindi van Zyl is currently under way in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon.

Van Zyl succumbed to COVID-19 at the weekend after spending several weeks in intensive care unit.

Her passing has been met with shock, with many taking to social media to share experiences of how she often assisted them through their own medical challenges.

A friend, who has been introduced as Portia, said Van Zyl lived several lifetimes in her 45-years on Earth.

“She got a sense of community from her beloved mother’s political activism and her open-door policy that turned her house into a home. Accompanying her grandmother to hospital made four-year-old Sindi decide to become a doctor. True to character, she put her heart and soul into becoming the model learner she dreamed throughout her life.”

Van Zyl is survived by her husband and two children.

