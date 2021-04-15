Funeral of much-loved Dr Sindi van Zyl under way in Johannesburg

Van Zyl succumbed to COVID-19 at the weekend after spending several weeks in intensive care unit.

JOHANNESBURG - The funeral service of much-loved medical doctor Sindi van Zyl is currently under way in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon.

Van Zyl succumbed to COVID-19 at the weekend after spending several weeks in intensive care unit.

Her passing has been met with shock, with many taking to social media to share experiences of how she often assisted them through their own medical challenges.

Had to take part. May her soul rest in peace #ADressForSindi pic.twitter.com/3XDG3JpcqG Miss Mbali (@missmbale) April 15, 2021

I dont have a lot of dresses with pockets. But here, I was 6 months pregnant and Dr Sindi liked my post when I posted it, so I hope this counts as #ADressForSindi pic.twitter.com/3YO2QzNfbd The Millennial Mom (@MandyNdlangisa) April 15, 2021

A beautiful tribute for an amazing person #ADressForSindi pic.twitter.com/Wh2auRbaEj Nadia Coka (@nskad001) April 15, 2021

A friend, who has been introduced as Portia, said Van Zyl lived several lifetimes in her 45-years on Earth.

“She got a sense of community from her beloved mother’s political activism and her open-door policy that turned her house into a home. Accompanying her grandmother to hospital made four-year-old Sindi decide to become a doctor. True to character, she put her heart and soul into becoming the model learner she dreamed throughout her life.”

Van Zyl is survived by her husband and two children.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.