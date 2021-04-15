Family of Lufuno Mavhunga want bully's family to account

The brutal incident was captured on video and went viral on social media earlier this week.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of grade 10 pupil Lufuno Mavhunga on Thursday said they had still not heard from the family of the pupil who assaulted their 15-year-old daughter.

In the clip, Lufuno is seen being confronted by two girls from the Mbilwi Secondary School in the Vhembe District.

One of them signals the other to move while she gets closer to her to slap Mavhunga repeatedly across the face while the victim grabs the pupil who is assaulting her in an attempt to block the blows.

Other pupils can be heard in the background cheering the perpetrator, who is also in grade 10.

The 15-year-old later took her life following the ordeal and was found by her mother.

The bullying incident has caused outrage across the country with #JusticeForLufuno treading nationally but behind the social media uproar is a mourning family who are still seeking answers.

Lufuno’s brother Kenneth Mavhunga said the harrowing video of her sister being humiliated was any family’s worst nightmare.

“The emotions are still very high, and you must understand the video has gone viral on social media and we feel that if something was done, maybe this incident would have been addressed.”

Kenneth said while they welcome the arrest of the school pupil, her parents should also take responsibility.

“We would want to see justice prevail, but we have also come to realise that whatever children do outside of their homes is a mirror of what is happening at home. So, the parents must take full responsibility.”

The family said Lufuno was a bright and independent child who had big dreams for her future.

