Family confirms Dr Sindi Van Zyl’s memorial service to be held today

The family said that the public could view the memorial service on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Dr Sindi Van Zyl. Picture: @sindivanzyl.
Dr Sindi Van Zyl. Picture: @sindivanzyl.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The family of late doctor and radio host Sindi Van Zyl said that her memorial service would take place on Thursday.

The ceremony will be held at a private event in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon.

The family said that the public could view the memorial service on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Social media users have continued to honour Dr Van Zyl, with many expressing gratitude for her ability to reach out and help them.

Dr Van Zyl passed away last week from COVID-19 complications.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

