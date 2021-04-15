Family confirms Dr Sindi Van Zyl’s memorial service to be held today

The family said that the public could view the memorial service on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube due to COVID-19 restrictions.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of late doctor and radio host Sindi Van Zyl said that her memorial service would take place on Thursday.

The ceremony will be held at a private event in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon.

Social media users have continued to honour Dr Van Zyl, with many expressing gratitude for her ability to reach out and help them.

Dr Van Zyl passed away last week from COVID-19 complications.

The Dutchess of Healing , Dr Sindi Van Zyl, is now truly at rest.



Dr. Sindi passed away on Saturday morning, the 10th April 2021.



She has been a beacon of love and light, a beautiful soul who loved and gave endlessly with grace and kindness. Duchess of Healing (@sindivanzyl) April 11, 2021

