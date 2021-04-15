Duarte blames Magashule supporters for leaking audios of ANC meetings

She has called on Magashule to do better by the governing party and instruct his supporters to stop the campaign to destroy the ANC.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC)’s deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte has come out strongly against the party’s secretary general Ace Magashule in a hard-hitting interview with Eyewitness News on Thursday, blaming his supporters for leaking information from closed, confidential meetings.



This week, an audio clip of Duarte who was part of the top officials’ meeting with former President Jacob Zuma surfaced.

In it, she can be heard supporting Zuma’s decision not to return to the state capture commission to testify before deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Duarte said the leak was meant to create an impression that she was of low moral integrity claiming that the clip was manipulated to suit a particular narrative.



The ANC has raised concerns about the leaks calling them unfortunate.

A resolute Duarte has hit out at Magashule and those she said have been pretending to support him.

Duarte said she was not confused about the task facing the ANC when it came to the implementation of the step aside resolution.

She links this to the recent audio leaks of various leaders in the party, including herself, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and some NEC members.

Magashule’s deputy described this as an interesting dilemma, which she squarely placed at his door.

“And I am calling out the secretary general of the ANC and asking him to respect the ANC and to call on his supporters to stop this.”

Duarte, who seems ready to be attacked by some of Magashule’s supporters, said this was a Samson approach intended to bring the entire party down with him.

She insisted the clip, which found its way on social media, was manipulated: “I do understand how social media works, I do understand how it is possible to manipulate something…”

Magashule is one of the ANC members who could possibly be suspended if he doesn’t step aside.

