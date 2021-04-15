DA wants Scopa to summon new SAA CEO Thomas Kgokolo

Thomas Kgokolo was appointed to the position on Wednesday night but the official opposition is not happy about the appointment.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants Parliament's public spending watchdog to summon the new acting CEO of South African Airways (SAA).

In a statement, it pointed out that he had no experience in running an airline.

The party wants him to appear before Scopa and explain what he was going to do to ensure that annual financial statements for SAA were published.

Those statements have not been tabled for the past three years.

SAICA would like to congratulate Thomas Kgokolo CA(SA) with his appointment as interim CEO of South African Airways. Read the Accountancy SA article about Thomas here: https://t.co/wyVR2MHtlg and watch his video interview here: https://t.co/Bpe89niLuY #ProudCASA pic.twitter.com/o7MnGdiChR SAICA (@saica_ca_sa) April 15, 2021

