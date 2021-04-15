20°C / 22°C
DA wants Scopa to summon new SAA CEO Thomas Kgokolo

Thomas Kgokolo was appointed to the position on Wednesday night but the official opposition is not happy about the appointment.

Thomas Kgokolo. Picture: @saica_ca_sa/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants Parliament's public spending watchdog to summon the new acting CEO of South African Airways (SAA).

Thomas Kgokolo was appointed to the position on Wednesday night but the official opposition was not happy about the appointment.

In a statement, it pointed out that he had no experience in running an airline.

The party wants him to appear before Scopa and explain what he was going to do to ensure that annual financial statements for SAA were published.

Those statements have not been tabled for the past three years.

