Commission waits for Boulders mall manager to appear on Ndebele clothing matter

The CRL Commission held hearings at its Johannesburg offices on Wednesday, where the management of the mall, Redefine Properties, appeared before the commission to give an update on what the company had done to rectify the matter.

JOHANNESBURG - The CRL Rights Commission said that it would not be able to give recommendations from its investigation regarding the altercation between a customer and management at the Boulders shopping centre in Midrand until the manager involved had come before the commission.

This came after cultural activist Thando Mahlangu was harassed and humiliated by shopping centre manager, Jose Maponyane, inside the Clicks store when he was told that the Ndebele traditional attire he was wearing was neither decent nor appropriate.

This came after cultural activist Thando Mahlangu was harassed and humiliated by shopping centre manager, Jose Maponyane, inside the Clicks store when he was told that the Ndebele traditional attire he was wearing was neither decent nor appropriate.

Following a backlash, the matter was now in front of the CRL Rights Commission, which described the incident as a national crisis.

The CRL Rights Commission summoned Redefine Properties to a hearing to find out what remedial action they were taking following the cultural profiling incident.

CEO Andrew Konig said that they are conducting an internal investigation.

However, the commission’s chairperson, David Mosoma, said that it was simply not enough.

"They have some kind of elements from what they said, a policy that deals with human rights but there is no link. That interplay is missing and also how values influence the character of employers."

The hearings will resume next week where Maponyane is expected to give his testimony and respond to the allegations of cultural discrimination levelled against him.

