Calls mount for WC DA leader Madikizela to be fired over CV qualification claim

Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Western Cape leader, Bonginkosi Madikizela, said in response to the accusations that he took full responsibility for not correcting the information on his CV. He also admitted that he did not finish his BCom degree.

CAPE TOWN - There have been calls for the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Western Cape leader, Bonginkosi Madikizela, to step down or be fired by Premier Alan Winde for allegedly lying about his qualifications.

On Wednesday, the DA indicated that the matter would be investigated by its Federal Legal Commission.

Madikizela said in response to the accusations that he took full responsibility for not correcting the information on his CV.

He also admitted that he did not finish his BCom degree, adding that it was not a requirement to hold political office.

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape said that Madikizela claimed in his CV that he holds a BCom degree, however, this appeared to be a gross misrepresentation.

The ANC's Cameron Dugmore said that he had written to the conduct committee chairperson in the Western Cape Provincial Parliament, asking to convene the committee to investigate the allegation.

"If it is true that an MEC has fraudulently submitted a CV, then this is a very serious matter and is a clear breach of the code of conduct governing all members of Parliament."

He said that they had also asked Premier Winde to suspend the MEC while the investigation continued.

Meanwhile, the Good Party has also called for Madikizela to quit or be fired.

