Brits father handed two life terms in jail for killing his two sons

Dannyboy Fistos Khumalo was also given three years for defeating the ends of justice, which will run concurrently.

CAPE TOWN - A Brits man has on Wednesday been sentenced to two life terms behind bars for the murder of his sons.

The court heard the 37-year-old man was having relationship problems with the children's mother and threatened to kill the 11 and 12-year-old after she left them in his care to visit her parents.

The following day the children were found dead in bed and the accused claimed they took rat poison thinking they were sweets.

While Khumalo and his father had gone to identify the boys' bodies, he confessed to killing them by feeding them poisoned water.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said: “The prosecutor successfully opposed the application for leave to appeal brought by Khumalo. The NPA welcomes the sentence.”

