Botswana bans SA poultry products following bird flu outbreak

The outbreak of H5 Avian Influenza was recently detected at a chicken farm in Ekurhuleni.

JOHANNESBURG - Botswana has banned poultry products from South Africa following a bird flu outbreak.

The outbreak of H5 Avian Influenza was recently detected at a chicken farm in Ekurhuleni.

The South African Poultry Association said that around 300 birds died of avian flu at the commercial chicken farm, with samples from the farm testing positive for the H5 strain.

However, the association said that the situation was being contained to one farm and was closely monitored.

READ: Bird flu outbreak confirmed in Gauteng, but 'no need to panic yet'

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.