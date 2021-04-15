ANC's Duarte ready to suspend her boss Magashule if necessary

In a hard-hitting interview with Eyewitness News, Duarte has called on Magashule to instruct his supporters to stop their campaign to destroy the ANC.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule is finding himself increasingly isolated as the countdown to his 30 days steps aside deadline intensifies.

The latest to hit at Magashule is his close ally, Jessie Duarte. In a hard-hitting interview with Eyewitness News on Thursday, Duarte has called on Magashule to instruct his supporters to stop their campaign to destroy the ANC.

“I respect the office of the secretary general and I am calling out the ANC’s secretary general and asking him to respect the ANC and to call on his supporters to stop this business of actually trying to bring down the ANC.”

Duarte told Eyewitness News that she was ready to do her job and suspend Magashule if necessary.

“I am not confused I am clear,” a resolute Duarte said she was ready to suspend her boss if he defied the NEC resolution for those criminally charged to step aside in 30 days.

After which the ANC constitution will kick in and a suspension by provincial secretary or whoever is deputizing would have to execute the suspension.

She has blamed Magashule’s supporters for the leaked audio clip that she said had been manipulated. In one of the leaked clips, Duarte is heard supporting former party president Jacob Zuma’s stance not to go to the state capture commission.

Duarte said the supporters excluded Magashule telling Zuma to go testify at the commission.

She said attempts to destroy the ANC would fail.

“They are trying to bring the ANC down and you know it is not going to happen. There are hundreds and thousands of ANC supporters that are ready to defend the ANC.”

