A slight break for motorists: AA predicts fuel price drop next month

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) is predicting a fuel price drop next month.

The association on Thursday said current data released by the Central Energy Fund showed the prospect of a 32 cents a litre drop in the price of diesel and 27 cents less for illuminating paraffin.

Spokesperson Layton Beard said: “The main driver of the decreases is the international petroleum prices over the last couple of weeks and the rand that is strengthening against the US dollar. These two outcomes are giving us a better outcome than we’ve had in the previous month and this is something that we as the AA are happy about. Petrol hasn’t fared as well, with a slight increase of six cents a litre predicted."

There is still hope though: “However, the exchange rate’s performance is coming very close to nudging petrol into a decline, and if the current trends continue, there may be across-the-board relief from the recent series of price hikes at month-end,” the AA said.

This could be a much-welcomed development as SA motorists are still reeling from a record increase on this month’s fuel prices due to levies, which has pushed the cost of 95 Octane fuel past R17 a litre.

