40 Charlotte Maxeke Hospital staff receive final warnings for vandalism

The department has held disciplinary hearings for 45 employees accused of damaging parts of the facility during an illegal strike in 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department has served 40 staff members at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital with final written warnings on Thursday for vandalising property during an unprotected strike.

Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said: “Of the 45 employees, 40 were found guilty by the presiding officer. The DC process or hearing is still ongoing concerning the five other employees. The hospital anticipates completing that process by the end of May.”

