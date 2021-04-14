Zuma expected to respond to Mogoeng with proposed sentence for contempt matter

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng wrote to former President Jacob Zuma last week, giving him until Wednesday to propose an appropriate sentence in no more than 15 pages.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s D-day for former President Jacob Zuma to tell Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng how he should be sentenced if he is found guilty of contempt of court.

Zuma snubbed two hearings of the Constitutional Court - one was an application for a court order to compel him to appear at the state capture commission and the other for the court to find him guilty of contempt for not obeying the order.

Last year, Zuma failed to submit affidavits to appear before the state capture commission and he walked out before he was excused.



He was also a no-show after the Constitutional Court issued an order compelling him to appear.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi represented the commission when it made an application for the Constitutional Court to find Zuma guilty of contempt and sentence him to two years in prison.

Ngcukaitobi stressed that every day that Zuma was not held accountable, he posed a danger to the court’s order and that the former president had made it clear that his reasons for not appearing were to undermine the justice system.

The advocate added that the commission was no longer interested in hearing Zuma because he exploited its processes.

But Chief Justice Mogoeng still wanted to hear from Zuma and South Africans will find out on Wednesday if Zuma will comply this time.

