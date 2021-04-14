20°C / 22°C
Weather Watch: Partly cloudy but warm Thursday for Gauteng

Rain is expected in George in the Western Cape on Thursday.

Picture: Ant Rozetsky/Unsplash.
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – A partly cloudy Thursday in store for Gauteng with temperatures reaching well over 25°C in some parts.

GAUTENG:
Johannesburg’s temperatures will start out at 14°C and peak at 28°C while Pretoria’s temperatures will start out at 15°C and peak at 30°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL:
Clear skies and hot weather is expected for Ulundu on Thursday, temperatures will peak at 33°C while a partly cloudy Durban’s temperatures will peak at 27°C.

WESTERN CAPE:
Cape Town’s temperatures are expected to reach 28°C while a gloomy and rainy George will see a high of 21°C.

