Weather Watch: Partly cloudy but warm Thursday for Gauteng

Rain is expected in George in the Western Cape on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG – A partly cloudy Thursday in store for Gauteng with temperatures reaching well over 25°C in some parts.

GAUTENG:

Johannesburg’s temperatures will start out at 14°C and peak at 28°C while Pretoria’s temperatures will start out at 15°C and peak at 30°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 15.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/Uud3Qsgo99 SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 14, 2021

KWAZULU-NATAL:

Clear skies and hot weather is expected for Ulundu on Thursday, temperatures will peak at 33°C while a partly cloudy Durban’s temperatures will peak at 27°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 15.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/bmRkTv1qkf SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 14, 2021

WESTERN CAPE:

Cape Town’s temperatures are expected to reach 28°C while a gloomy and rainy George will see a high of 21°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 15.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/axEDb9qypa SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 14, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.