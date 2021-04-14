Weather Watch: Partly cloudy but warm Thursday for Gauteng
Rain is expected in George in the Western Cape on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG – A partly cloudy Thursday in store for Gauteng with temperatures reaching well over 25°C in some parts.
GAUTENG:
Johannesburg’s temperatures will start out at 14°C and peak at 28°C while Pretoria’s temperatures will start out at 15°C and peak at 30°C.
Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 15.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/Uud3Qsgo99SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 14, 2021
KWAZULU-NATAL:
Clear skies and hot weather is expected for Ulundu on Thursday, temperatures will peak at 33°C while a partly cloudy Durban’s temperatures will peak at 27°C.
Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 15.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/bmRkTv1qkfSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 14, 2021
WESTERN CAPE:
Cape Town’s temperatures are expected to reach 28°C while a gloomy and rainy George will see a high of 21°C.
Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 15.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/axEDb9qypaSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 14, 2021
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.