WCED finds school placements for Eerste River learners being taught under trees

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) on Wednesday said it had found school placements for dozens of learners who were being taught under trees in Eerste River.

Community members allegedly set up an illegal school along Old Faure Road in Forest Village.

Learners sat on the grass and on pieces of cardboard in sandy spots, while others used buckets and crates.

The Western Cape Department of Education said it had been contacting parents over the past week to make placement offers.

Education MEC Debbie Schafer said half the learners being taught at the open-air illegal school had already been placed while officials were still struggling to contact the parents of the others.

“We urge the parents of those learners to call the district to take up those placement offers.”

Initially, it was reported that about 480 learners needed school placements, but the department said the information provided was extremely problematic, as some of the children were taken out of proper schools by their parents.

At the beginning of the year, 13,800 children were not placed across the province.

That figure is now down to under 4,200.

