WC Sassa given until end of week to give feedback on disability grant backlog

CAPE TOWN - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has until the end of this week to give feedback on whether it had managed to clear the temporary disability grant backlog in the Western Cape.

It seemed that the agency had missed its own 31 March deadline to ease the log jam.

On Tuesday, Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez met with Sassa officials

She's concerned that there were still many beneficiaries who had not been assessed and paid.

"As of 31 March 2021, 10,441 applications still need to be processed but Sassa has maintained that they would be able to finish this by 30 March. The day has come and gone, and we look forward to finding out whether they have been able to do this," said Social development standing committee chairperson Gillion Bosman.

