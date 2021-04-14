Two people arrested in connection with Gugulethu cash-in-transit heist

Over the past five days, three people have died in cash-in-transit heists in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Two men have been arrested in connection with a cash-in-transit heist in Gugulethu.

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said that it's believed that a gang of robbers approached the cash van and used explosives to gain access to the safe in the vehicle.

The attack on Monday followed a heist in Langa on Saturday.

Over the past five days, three people have died in cash-in-transit heists in Cape Town.

On Saturday, two Fidelity security guards were shot dead in Langa.

Another person was killed in Monday's heist in Gugulethu.

The Western Cape Legislature's Community Safety committee chair, Reagan Allen: "These figures highlight that the SAPS' approach to CIT heists should be more effective as Crime Intelligence should ideally be equipped with the latest technology to deal with the scourge."

Crime stats released earlier this year show there were 26 more cash-in-transit heists compared to the year before.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.