Slain Uitsig taxi boss Angelo Kube laid to rest

CAPE TOWN - Uitsig community leader and taxi boss Angelo Kube has been laid to rest on Wednesday afternoon.

He was shot dead on Thursday last week in an attack believed to be related to taxi violence.

His five-year-old daughter has been left paralysed after she was wounded, while her 12-year-old sister suffered mild injuries.

Kube's grief-stricken family is still waiting for his killers to be found.

His now-paralysed five-year-old daughter was struck by the hail of bullets aimed at her father.

The little girl could not bid her father a final farewell as she remained in ICU.

Several community leaders have called for the brazen gunmen to be brought to book.

