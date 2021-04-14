Singh says that he and not Essa paid for Dubai trip but can't provide evidence

Former Eskom finance chief, Anoj Singh, He had a hard time responding to questions from the commission’s evidence leader and chairperson.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom finance chief, Anoj Singh, was back before the state capture inquiry to testify on Gupta-linked overseas trips and dubious consultancy contracts.

Singh returned to the Zondo commission this week to give further Eskom-related evidence.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked Singh about a Dubai trip for him and his partner valued at R60,000 and paid for by Gupta associate Salim Essa.

“The fact remains that Mr Salim Essa made payment for travel and that payment was in regard to your trip and your partner's trip. If you never asked him to do so and if there was no arrangement between the two of you that he should pay, why would he do that?” asked Zondo.

Singh told Zondo that he paid for the trips himself but could not provide proof of these payments.

"On the occasion that those happened there would be proof, unfortunately for me I can't go back and find them because all my bank accounts have been closed."

Singh also denied Eskom acted contrary to treasury instructions when awarding consultancy contracts.

