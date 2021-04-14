Sapu wants Ramaphosa to declare cop killings a national disaster

This follows the murder of a police sergeant in Vrygrond. Malose Lebelo was gunned down on Sunday. His killers are still at large.

CAPE TOWN - There are renewed calls for police killing to be further prioritised.

The South African Policing Union (Sapu) is calling on the president to declare police killings a national disaster.

“We are calling upon the president of the country because of police killings within our country. Indeed, family members are losing police officials who are the members of the society, who are the citizens of this country and who are empowered with the responsibility to take care and police our country,” said Sapu’s Lesiba Thobakgale.

