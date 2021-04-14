Ramaphosa's state capture appearance dates changed, Zondo confirms

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that this month Ramaphosa would testify as president of the African National Congress (ANC) and next month as president of the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission said that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appearances of 22 and 23 April had been postponed to 13 and 14 May but that he would still testify on 28 and 29 April.

"On the 28th and 29th of April, he was to appear in his capacity as president but that has changed. On those two days, he'll appear as president of the ANC. As president of the country, he will now appear before the commission on the 13th and 14th of May."

Zondo commended the ANC for sending a senior leader in chairperson, Gwede Mantashe.

He said that no other political party that was in Parliament during the years being investigated for state capture had responded to his invitation.

