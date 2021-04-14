NW senior prosecutor charged with statutory rape, sexually exploiting minors

The 45-year-old advocate was granted R10,000 bail.

CAPE TOWN - A senior prosecutor from the North West has appeared in the Lichtenburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a number of sexual offences involving a minor.

The 45-year-old advocate was granted R10,000 bail.

He's charged with statutory rape, sexual exploitation of children, sexual display or causing display of pornography, sexual grooming of children and sexual assault.

It's alleged the victim was 15 years old in 2019 when the crimes were committed.

The National Prosecuting Authority has since served the accused with a letter of suspension.

The matter has been postponed to next month for further investigation.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.