Poultry industry on alert after bird flu outbreak in SA

A positive diagnosis of bird flu was made at a chicken farm in Johannesburg on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Further testing on Wednesday will determine the severity of the latest avian influenza outbreak here in South Africa.

A positive diagnosis of bird flu was made at a chicken farm in Johannesburg on Monday.

READ: Bird flu outbreak confirmed in Gauteng, but 'no need to panic yet'

The South African Poultry Association's Izaak Breitenbach said that the situation was under control because many lessons were learnt during the previous outbreak back in 2017.

He said that there was no need for alarm as the meat and eggs available right now were safe for consumption.

"At present, we are better prepared to deal with influenza after the outbreak that we had in 2017. If we look at the current situation, influenza was diagnosed, we are certainly looking at it as a serious situation, we’ve put the industry on high alert."

The association will on Wednesday learn what the N-type is which will shed light on whether this strain is low or highly pathogenic.

"In terms of where we stand today, even in terms of light pathogenic influenza, which kills chickens, not necessarily humans, also low pathogenic influenza, the food that we prepare in our normal daily lives will be safe."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.