Mkhize: Suspension of J&J jabs shows authorities prioritising citizens' safety

South Africa has halted the rollout for now, off the advice of American officials after a rare and severe type of blood clot was recorded in six women after being given the Johnson & Johnson shot in America.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that temporarily suspending the further rollout of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was indicative of medical authorities prioritising the safety of people.

More than 6,8 million of these Johnson & Johnson inoculations have been administered in the US, while here at home more than 292,000 health workers have been vaccinated.

In South Africa, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that following the US Food and Drug Administration's recommendation, officials met with researchers leading the Sisonke Study, the Ministerial Advisory Committee and the South African Medical Research Council.

“Based on their advice, we have determined to voluntarily suspend our rollouts until the course of the relationship between the development of clots and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been interrogated."

Mkhize has stressed that no cases of blood clots have been recorded locally.

“Sahpra will collate information from Johnson & Johnson, the FDA and other regulatory bodies to make a thorough assessment out of the situation and advice us as a regulatory body that has exercised the authoritative powers on the approval of the vaccine in their own right.”

The minister hoped that deliberations would only take a few days and that the vaccinations would resume.

South Africa is set to start its mammoth phase 2 vaccination drive next month.

