Mantashe: Duarte and I were against removal of Zuma as president

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Gwede Mantashe said that as secretary-general, he and his deputy Jesse Duarte were against the removal of former President Jacob Zuma from his position but only because he knew it would destabilise the party, the government and the country like it had done when former President Thabo Mbeki was removed.

Mantashe on Wednesday was testifying at the state capture commission on the role of the ANC in parliamentary oversight.

He said when the party embraced the Guptas' diversification of the media, it didn’t know that they had other business interests or that they would later have a hold on Zuma.

But despite what was happening, he still didn’t think Zuma should be removed.

“When you get into a room, you pull the pillars, you collapse the system on top of all of us. We don’t take that option because we think it’s a dangerous option, it is a fatal option. I am saying [the motion of no confidence against President Zuma] should have not been done.”

