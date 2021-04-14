Mantashe: ANC has no influence on judiciary appointments

He has testified at the state capture commission on Wednesday said on the role of the ANC in parliamentary oversight.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Gwede Mantashe on Wednesday said the party had no influence on appointments in the judiciary but it encouraged members to apply for positions.

He has testified at the state capture commission on Wednesday on the role of the ANC in parliamentary oversight.

The commission started with deployment in government and state-owned entities.

But he maintains that the party deployment committee only makes recommendations, and that it also wants to ensure that public servants don’t sabotage the party.

He said when it came to the judiciary, the party didn't get involved.

“That’s why the role of the deployment committee, in this case, will not be mandated but will recommend that someone who is experienced applies for the position.”

BE ROBUST

Mantashe has admitted that following the 2009 elections, he told members of Parliament to be robust and keep Cabinet ministers on their toes.

He said it was his role as secretary general to ensure that ANC MPs held the executive to account.

“What we wanted to do was to have a Parliament that is robust and activist in its approach, including oversight.”

But said relations should remain intact.

“Seek to get solutions to problems and try to get the executive to execute the task in a way that will get results.”

