Makhanda school holds prayer after pupils ‘act hysterical’, classes resume
Chaos erupted at the school on Friday and Monday when pupils suddenly started behaving strangely appearing to be hysterical.
CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Department of Education said classes had resumed at the Ntsika Senior Secondary School in Makhanda on Wednesday following a series of prayer and cleansing ceremonies.
Chaos erupted at the school on Friday and Monday when pupils suddenly started behaving strangely appearing to be hysterical.
The department's Malibongwe Mtima said: “We didn’t know what was the case, for us it looked like something that really needed prayer, because some were acting like they’ve got demons.”
A final cleansing ceremony will be held on Friday.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.