Makhanda school holds prayer after pupils ‘act hysterical’, classes resume

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Department of Education said classes had resumed at the Ntsika Senior Secondary School in Makhanda on Wednesday following a series of prayer and cleansing ceremonies.

Chaos erupted at the school on Friday and Monday when pupils suddenly started behaving strangely appearing to be hysterical.

The department's Malibongwe Mtima said: “We didn’t know what was the case, for us it looked like something that really needed prayer, because some were acting like they’ve got demons.”

A final cleansing ceremony will be held on Friday.

